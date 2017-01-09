Mariah Carey Says “Feelings Are Hurt,” Was “Foiled And Humiliated” After NYE Performance

January 9, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: blooper, concert, lip synch, live, Mariah Carey, New Year's, NYE, performance, singing, voice

Mariah Carey shared a nearly two-minute audio clip on her Twitter page where she reveals she feels “humiliated” and “foiled” with her highly publicized New Year’s Eve performance.

In the recording, the 46-year-old explained that she will reveal, in time,  what truly happened the night of the performance.  The pop star explains “I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.  It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Carey and Dick Clark productions have gone back and forth placing blame for the faulty performance on each other.  Either way, Carey has decided to “take a break from media moments,” and “social media” while she prepared for her upcoming tour in March.

Via People

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live