Mariah Carey Says “Feelings Are Hurt,” Was “Foiled And Humiliated” After NYE Performance

Mariah Carey shared a nearly two-minute audio clip on her Twitter page where she reveals she feels “humiliated” and “foiled” with her highly publicized New Year’s Eve performance.

In the recording, the 46-year-old explained that she will reveal, in time, what truly happened the night of the performance. The pop star explains “I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Carey and Dick Clark productions have gone back and forth placing blame for the faulty performance on each other. Either way, Carey has decided to “take a break from media moments,” and “social media” while she prepared for her upcoming tour in March.

Via People