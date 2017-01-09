Lawyer Re-Writes Instagram’s Privacy Policy So That Kids (And Some Adults) Can Understand It

Have you read the terms of service to all the software and digital services you use? Probably not, but even if you have do you understand what you’ve agreed too? One lawyer has set out to change all that.

Quartz Media is reporting that Jenny Afia, a law expert at a UK-based Law Firm, has re-written Instagram’s 17-page 5000 word terms of service so that we can all understand.

Here are a few highlights that Quartz Media pointed out:

Officially you own any original pictures and videos you post, but we are allowed to use them, and we can let others use them as well, anywhere around the world. Other people might pay us to use them and we will not pay you for that.

[…] we may keep, use and share your personal information with companies connected with Instagram. This information includes your name, email address, school, where you live, pictures, phone number, your likes and dislikes, where you go, who your friends are, how often you use Instagram, and any other personal information we find such as your birthday or who you are chatting with, including in private messages (DMs).

We can change or end Instagram, or stop you accessing Instagram at any time, for any reason and without letting you know in advance. We can also delete posts and other content randomly, without telling you, for any reason. If we do this, we will not be responsible for paying out any money and you won’t have any right to complain.

We can force you to give up your username for any reason.

If you want a run down about what you agree to on your other digital platforms check out Terms of Service Didn’t Read. They are an rights initiative that read, rate and present the terms of service of different companies in a way average users can understand. For example did you know that your deleted videos on YouTube aren’t really deleted or that Amazon has the right to track you on other websites?

