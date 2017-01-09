‘La La Land’ Soundtrack Sales Increase After Sweep At Awards

After blasting through all seven of their categories at the Golden Globe Awards, the musical film La La Land is seeing a large increase in sales for the movie’s soundtrack.

Less than an hour after winning the Globes for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, the soundtrack for Damien Chazelle’s hit musical, hit #1 on iTunes’ albums chart.

La La Land captured a record seven categories in all, which included best actor and actress in a musical or comedy for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, best director and screenplay for Chazelle, the score and song honors, and best picture for a comedy or musical.