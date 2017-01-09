Khloe Kardashian Responds To Teen Who Invited Her To Prom On Twitter

The advent of social media has made asking people to prom so much easier. What happened to writing a sweet message on your best gal’s car, or parodying a love song where you insert her name into the title?

David LeCours took to Twitter to ask a special lady to prom, although the Agawam, Massachusetts teen took his proposal just a step further. Taking a tour through his home, David asks Khloe Kardashian if she would accompany him to his senior prom. If she had any reservations, David proceeded to explain why they would “be the most slay couple at prom.”

@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?😉 pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

Just hours later, Khloe responded to the request.

David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ❤️ https://t.co/F7iJ1evfBP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

@DDLECOURS you made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

@khloekardashian Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do. — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

This needs to happen!

Via Us Weekly