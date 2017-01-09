Is This The Greatest Uber Driver Of All Time?

A user on reddit may have just found what they consider the greatest Uber driver of all time.

User FlySupaFly posted a picture on the website that shows every passenger’s dream, a pocket organizer filled with some health, cosmetic, and beauty tools that everybody might need in a pinch.

The pockets have tissues, breath mints, pens, as well as some cutely designed covered pockets which may hold some unmentionables and “private items.”

This driver has certainly earned their five-star rating.

Via Metro