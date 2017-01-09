Donald Trump Fires Shots At Arnold Schwarzenegger After New Apprentice Premiere, Terminator Responds With Perfect Burn

You would think President elect Trump has some bigger fish to fry, but he spent his morning last Friday taking some shots at actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who replaced him as the host of Celebrity Apprentice.
Maybe President Trump just feels so passionate about his former television baby, he hates seeing the ratings dip below from when he manned the helm. Either way, the former Governor of California held his own against the future leader of the free world, responding with a diss that matches anything Trumop has thrown out.
If the two ever throw fisticuffs, our money is on Arnold.
Via Huffington Post