College Student Posts Picture With Doppelganger Online, Several Others Respond Immediately

January 9, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: College, Copycat, Doppelganger, Funny, Look Alike, online, social media, student, twin

Has anyone ever told you “you just have one of those faces?”  We all know looks are unique, and every person who isn’t a twin or triplet has a look unique to themselves.  Sometimes though, there are strangers who just happen to look-alike.

Santana Gutierrez, college student attending UC San Diego found one of her doppelgängers while walking through a mall in San Diego.  She posted the picture online, captioning she just found her “literal doppelgänger just now wtf.”

After the picture was posted last September, people who happen to look just like Santa started tweeting and sending her messages.  It’s almost creepy how much all of these girls look alike, having been total complete strangers spread out all across the country.

Santana told Buzzfeed that she actually still keeps up with the original “twin,” Isobel, and hopes one day all the doppelgängers can get together.  She said, “It would be so funny for all of us to meet one day to see each other in person.”

Via Buzzfeed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live