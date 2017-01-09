College Student Posts Picture With Doppelganger Online, Several Others Respond Immediately

Has anyone ever told you “you just have one of those faces?” We all know looks are unique, and every person who isn’t a twin or triplet has a look unique to themselves. Sometimes though, there are strangers who just happen to look-alike.

Santana Gutierrez, college student attending UC San Diego found one of her doppelgängers while walking through a mall in San Diego. She posted the picture online, captioning she just found her “literal doppelgänger just now wtf.”

I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ — SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016

After the picture was posted last September, people who happen to look just like Santa started tweeting and sending her messages. It’s almost creepy how much all of these girls look alike, having been total complete strangers spread out all across the country.

@santanaa_g ummm I found your 3rd clone… y'all are triplets man 😂 pic.twitter.com/eelv9AftyB — . (@IdjB4H3vIMZTTD8) January 3, 2017

@santanaa_g so I collected y'all people commented pic.twitter.com/SX2o4AhT2e — Scarlet the potato (@daniellaSht_) January 4, 2017

Santana told Buzzfeed that she actually still keeps up with the original “twin,” Isobel, and hopes one day all the doppelgängers can get together. She said, “It would be so funny for all of us to meet one day to see each other in person.”

Via Buzzfeed