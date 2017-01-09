Chucky is Back: The Seventh Film in the Franchise

Cult of Chucky will begin filming this week in Canada. This will be the seventh film in the ‘Chucky’ franchise, about a possessed doll which all began in 1988 Child’s Play.

Then 1990 with Child’s Play 2, 1991 Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky 1998, then of course, ‘Seed of Chucky’ released in 2004, and 2014 Curse of Chucky that was the sixth movie . . . but soon there will be another to be called “Cult of Chucky’ The new film will be released in time for Halloween.

Glenn Ross, Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “Since then the films have generated millions in worldwide box-office revenue. Now Chucky’s back with more scores to settle.”

.@RealDonMancini's Cult of Chucky. An all New Chucky the killer doll movie. pic.twitter.com/UJuR1M4tTj — Cult of Chucky (@FilmsOfChucky) January 5, 2017

Join the cult! An all New Chucky movie. #cultofchucky pic.twitter.com/mhrNEKLTtl — Cult of Chucky (@FilmsOfChucky) January 7, 2017

