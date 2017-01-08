WATCH: Viola Davis Awards Meryl Streep with Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award

Hollywood Star Meryl Streep has once again been nominated for Best Actress; she also received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Viola Davis delivered an incredibly touching speech in honor of Meryl Streep before awarding her the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“You make me proud to be an artist … You make me feel my body, my face, my age is enough,” Davis said.

Since 1979 Streep has consistently racked up nominations, 30 to be exact. She has received more nominations than any other actor in Golden Globe history. Streep’s first nomination came in 1979 and has continued throughout her lengthy acting career.