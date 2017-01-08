Pope Francis Wants Women To Feel Free To Breastfeed In Church

During a ceremony Sunday at the Sistine Chapel, a young mother’s child began crying loudly.

In another move proving his graciousness, Pope Francis reassured the women attending the service to feel free to breastfeed their children. Pope Francis said, “The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it is. You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

#PopeFrancis to parents of 28 newborns baptized today: Safeguard their faith, help it grow & become witness. pic.twitter.com/rePUNxu1Aj — Catholic News Svc (@CatholicNewsSvc) January 8, 2017

Pope Francis even said a blessing for those mothers who have had trouble breastfeeding. The pontiff said, “We thank the Lord for the women with milk and we pray for those who are not able to breastfeed their babies. We pray for them and try to help them.”

During the ceremony, Pope Francis baptised 28 children, 15 boys and 13 girls.

Via Independent