Martin Shkreli Gets Twitter Suspension For Harassment

Martin Shkreli, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who been indicted for securities fraud charges, received a suspension from Twitter on Sunday. Shkreli, who is currently on bail pending trial, harassed Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca.

Though Duca reported that the harassment had been going on for quite a while, the incident which caused the suspension started when Shkreli messaged Duca, inviting her to the presidential inauguration.

I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017

After which, Shkreli posted a ‘collage’ of the journalist on his profile banner, as well as a fabricated photograph of the two sitting on a couch together.

Shkreli went on to Tweet that he had “a small crush” on Duca and that he “hopes she doesn’t find out.”

Via USA Today