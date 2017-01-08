Martin Shkreli Gets Twitter Suspension For Harassment

January 8, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Lauren Duca, martin shkreli

Martin Shkreli, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who been indicted for securities fraud charges, received a suspension from Twitter on Sunday. Shkreli, who is currently on bail pending trial, harassed Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca.

Though Duca reported that the harassment had been going on for quite a while, the incident which caused the suspension started when Shkreli messaged Duca, inviting her to the presidential inauguration.

After which, Shkreli posted a ‘collage’ of the journalist on his profile banner, as well as a fabricated photograph of the two sitting on a couch together.

Shkreli went on to Tweet that he had “a small crush” on Duca and that he “hopes she doesn’t find out.”

Via USA Today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live