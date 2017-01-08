Mark Hamill Reads Trump Tweet As “The Joker”

Many will know Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise. What many may not know, however, is that arguably his second biggest role involved voice acting.

From 1992-1994, Hamill voiced Batman’s arch nemesis the Joker, and continued to do so in multiple iterations in tales of the Caped Crusader, most recently in the Batman: Arkham series of video games.

Hamill broke out his talent again after a suggestion from writer Matt Oswalt. After President elect Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre New Year’s message, Oswalt claimed that Trump’s words sounded like something the Joker would say.

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

Well, Hamill picked up the ball and ran with it. As soon as the actor figured out how to tweet a sound clip, he graced the world with this:

So far, there has been no response from the President elect.

Via People