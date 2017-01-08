Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell Wear Plunging Necklines at 74th Annual Golden Globes

January 8, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Awards, Golden Globes, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Show

“How low can you go?”, is the question Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell both set to answer tonight with their low, low cut dresses. The two Hollywood stars appeared at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards with low plunging necklines.

Moore is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in NBC’s This Is Us. She stunned everyone in her navy blue dress with a neckline that reached her belly button.

Mandy Moore - Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Mandy Moore – Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Bell also opted for a plunging neckline with her shimmering black gown that boasted a similar silhouette as Moore’s.

Kristen Bell - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell – Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

