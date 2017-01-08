Make Room For New Girl Scout Cookies; S’mores and More

Did you know that Girl Scout cookies have been around for 100 years and to celebrate Girl Scouts are releasing two new cookies. S’Mores in two different ways – One will be a crispy graham cookie dipped in chocolate and the other is the other is a sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

Campfire not required, but always encouraged. Try the new Girl Scout S’mores cookie today: https://t.co/So6jkI99oW pic.twitter.com/lBOxg6IjT5 — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 6, 2017

The reason for the two cookies: Two bakeries make all the Girl Scout cookies in the country, each bakery will produce the same flavor but done two different ways.

Fun Fact: Thin Mints are the most popular in sales, making up one-quarter of the 50 million Girl Scout cookie boxes sold, second place in sales goes to Samoas/Caramel deLites.

We Tried the New S’mores Girl Scout Cookies and They Did Not Disappoint https://t.co/laD6IXLEUh pic.twitter.com/opSfvGBvKl — Luis Morataya (@Luismortaya) January 4, 2017

