Days Are Numbered for Soap ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Many reports say the beloved soap opera that just celebrated its 51st Anniversay on the air will be cancelled in 2017, and some cast members have already been notified days are numbered for the daytime series. The reason could be failing ratings, and time slot needed for Megyn Kelly new show.

Days of our Lives has been on the air since Nov. 8, 1965 and is one of the longest-running scripted TV dramas in the world. but the current contract for the show only carries them through 2017.

Do you remember?

Source: EW

