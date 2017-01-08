Dallas Cowboys Video Tribute Dak Prescott’s Fight, Finish & Faith

Dak Prescott born Rayne Dakota Prescott in Sulphur, LA has a huge spotlight on him and numerous critics but Dallas Cowboys has released a video as a tribute to not just Dak’s strength but who he really is

Dak’s Quote: “That’s why from the moment I was called, I was ready, with every struggle within my life or on the field I get back up because it’s a step closer to being who she wanted me to be. . . . “how could I be anything but ready. You see the touchdowns, I see the opportunity to honor my mom.”

.

He continues to say:

“It might be my first year in the silver and blue but I approach and attack this honor in a way to make my mom proud.”

.