85 Year Old Burleson Man Saves Two Women from Burning Car

An 85-year-old man is credited with saving the lives of two young women from a fiery crash, in his front yard.

Lindell Marbut may use a cane to get around, but that didn’t stop him from pulling the two girls to safety. The 22-year old driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped into Marbut’s driveway before engulfing into flames.

Marbut’s caretaker ran next door to call 911 and get help, while Marbut decided to ignore the flames and do what he could instead of waiting for help.

“I got my walking stick, and pulled it out and seen this woman’s hand sticking out and I got her and pulled her out,” said Marbut.

The caretaker described the events as “Amazing,” saying he’s 85 years old and can barely walk, but managed to drag both girls to the garage.

Keith Flemming with the Johnson County Fire Department said, “If it wasn’t for the gentleman to pull them out, it wouldn’t have been a good turnout.”

According to the Department of Public Safety, speed was a factor in the crash and both women have suffered internal injuries but are expected to survive.

Marbut said he doesn’t feel like a hero, “I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody’s life. I’d do it again if I had to.”