Texas Woman Finds Husband’s Cheating Messages, Gets Revenge

Betsy Ayala was like any other happily married woman until she found that her husband was cheating on her.
She discovered messages to his mistress and the content of the messages were not very kind towards his wife. In fact he and his mistress had been bashing her about her weight in the Facebook messages the two had exchanged. Instead of going crazy and kicking the crap out of him, she did something else: she lost over 100 pounds!
Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! I was looking through my pics and realized these two pictures were taken in the exact same spot 3 years apart 😦 it's one of the most exciting and scariest things to think that one year from this moment your life could be completely different than it is today. I think the scary part is we think we have no control over life but to a certain extent that is just not true. You can't expect greatness out of life if you are not willing to strive for greatness in yourself. We want 100% from our lives but are we giving 100% to our lives? In a couple of weeks it will be a brand new year … I'm so excited to see what my 2017 will look like 😁 ….. "The new year means nothing if you're still in love with your comfort zone"
She was her heaviest in 2013 at 262 pounds. She had given birth to their daughter and instead of being supportive, Ayala’s spouse and childhood sweetheart started hooking up with a coworker. Motivated by this she set out on her fitness journey. “I decided that this wouldn’t define me and I was going to change for me and for my daughter.”
Happy #TransformationTuesday !!!!! The left picture is the day my brother got married… I remember I hated going to events or fancy occasions because I used to get anxiety about what I was going to wear. I could only fit in to plus sizes and everything seemed like it was made for people twice my age 😞 I would never wear dresses or anything cute and honestly there were things I missed out on because I would make excuses not to go. Even wearing knee high boots wasn't a option because they wouldn't zip up my calf. I think for anyone who hasn't been in that position it's hard to comprehend what it feels like and all the thoughts that go through your head on a daily and wondering if this is really how you're going to live the rest of your life. Grateful that the right opportunities and people were put in my life at exactly the right time to change everything and live my life on my terms. "Stressing and complaining will change nothing, take action make a change and never look back"