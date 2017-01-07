Texas Woman Finds Husband’s Cheating Messages, Gets Revenge

Betsy Ayala was like any other happily married woman until she found that her husband was cheating on her.

She discovered messages to his mistress and the content of the messages were not very kind towards his wife. In fact he and his mistress had been bashing her about her weight in the Facebook messages the two had exchanged. Instead of going crazy and kicking the crap out of him, she did something else: she lost over 100 pounds!

She was her heaviest in 2013 at 262 pounds. She had given birth to their daughter and instead of being supportive, Ayala’s spouse and childhood sweetheart started hooking up with a coworker. Motivated by this she set out on her fitness journey. “I decided that this wouldn’t define me and I was going to change for me and for my daughter.”