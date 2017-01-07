Sister In Dallas Tells Her Sister At Ft. Lauderdale Airport To “Get Out” During Yesterday’s Massacre

Sandee Starks was on the tarmac at Dallas Love Field chatting on the phone with her sister Loree Pulford, who was waiting for her to arrive at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, when something horrible happened.

A deadly shooting, which took five lives (and left 8 wounded), occurred in the baggage claim area (Terminal 2) right next to where Loree was standing (in Terminal 1).

Luckily, after her sister Sandee yelled, “get out!” over the phone, Loree ran outside and hid beside a police car: and didn’t even see gunfire (but certainly heard it).

Hopefully, the two sisters will reunite today after Sandee’s flight was cancelled yesterday.

Source: CBS 11

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.