Magician David Blaine Accidently Shoots Himself – Stunt Gone Wrong

Magician David Blaine, 43, has performed this trick since 2010 but this time the stunt went wrong. The ‘bullet catch’ stunt aired on the TV show ‘Beyond Magic’ on Friday night, in front of 20,000 people at Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena where he pulls rope that will pull the trigger to .22-caliber bullet firing into a cup inside the magician’s mouth and the gum shield shattered in the process. But this time, the cup slipped from the grooves that were supposed to secure the cup in place

He tugged on the rope and his mouthguard shattered, leaving him with a lacerated throat. Blaine said: “When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat,”

He said, “I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead.