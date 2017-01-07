Hulu Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to ‘The Golden Girls’

January 7, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Exclusive, Golden Girls, Hulu, Rights, seasons, Streaming, Television

As Streaming services battle to one-up the other, Hulu just slapped Netflix into next week with exclusive streaming rights to ‘The Golden Girls’.

The streaming service announced at the big news today, at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. The complete library of 177 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Feb. 13, for the first time ever.

The comedy ran on NBC for 7 years and has consistently been rated as one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history. The show stars Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White, as four older women who share a home in Miami, Florida. White is the only remaining Golden Girl living.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live