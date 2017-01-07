Hulu Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to ‘The Golden Girls’

As Streaming services battle to one-up the other, Hulu just slapped Netflix into next week with exclusive streaming rights to ‘The Golden Girls’.

The streaming service announced at the big news today, at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. The complete library of 177 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Feb. 13, for the first time ever.

The comedy ran on NBC for 7 years and has consistently been rated as one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history. The show stars Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White, as four older women who share a home in Miami, Florida. White is the only remaining Golden Girl living.