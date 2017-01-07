Anheuser-Busch And Keurig Are Teaming Up For An In-Home Booze Dispenser

Are you ready to be carded when you purchase Keurig cups?

It looks like if they have their way, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain just might make it happen.

The two companies are developing a countertop appliance that could dispense beer, spirits, mixers and cocktails in the home: obviously the first of its kind to do so.

They’re currently in the “research and development” phase: focusing on the North American market.

I know a few people here who wouldn’t mind being a part of the testing phase!

NOTE: the picture you see above is just a bad Photoshop rendering of what we HOPE this thing will look like.

Source: Reuters

