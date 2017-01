It seems as though everyone, including the San Antonio Spurs Coyote, is paying tribute to Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance gone wrong.

As you’ll see above, the Spurs mascot recently put on an “emotional” show during halftime.

Personally, I like the Coyote’s leotard.

