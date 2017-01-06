Tilikum The SeaWorld Killer Whale Dead At 36

Tilikum, the giant killer bull orca whale at SeaWorld in Orlando, has died at 36-years-old.

They’re not exactly sure what killed the enormous mammal: but he was being treated for a bacterial infection.

Tilikum was the killer whale featured in the 2013 Blackfish (you can watch the trailer below): the documentary speaking out against the captivity of killer whales. Tilikum also killed a trainer back in 2010; and was involved in two other deaths back in the 1990s.

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.