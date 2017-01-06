This Adidas Commercial Is What Every Advertisement Should Be

It’s hard to believe…but when Eugen Merher sent the above moving commercial to the Adidas communications department, they didn’t really react.
What?
Eugen, a 26-year-old student director at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, created the heartwarming commercial about a former marathon runner breaking free of the retirement home he’s confined to after discovering an old pair of Adidas sneakers.
Just try not to smile after watching it.
Source: The Huffington Post
