This Adidas Commercial Is What Every Advertisement Should Be

January 6, 2017 6:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: adidas, advertisement, commercial, Eugen Merher, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, Germany

It’s hard to believe…but when Eugen Merher sent the above moving commercial to the Adidas communications department, they didn’t really react.

What?

Eugen, a 26-year-old student director at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, created the heartwarming commercial about a former marathon runner breaking free of the retirement home he’s confined to after discovering an old pair of Adidas sneakers.

Just try not to smile after watching it.

Source: The Huffington Post

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live