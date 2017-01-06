More Store Closings – Macy’s, Sears, K-Mart and The Limited

January 6, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: kmart, Macy's, Retailer, Sears, The Lmited

Is this all the Amazon affect??

Texas Stores closing
Kmart    1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX
Kmart    9484 Dyer St El Paso TX
Kmart    1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen TX
Kmart    3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX
Sears     4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX

.

Macy’s Store Closings in DFW

  • Southwest Center, Dallas, TX
  • Collin Creek, Plano, TX

Retailer ‘The Limited’ said they will close ALL stores and will only offer on-line shopping operate — but only online — after the Jan. 8th

Locations at the Galleria Dallas and Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall have closed already and other locations at Stonebriar Centre Mall in Frisco, the Allen Premium Outlets, Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville, Northpark Center in Dallas, Grapevine Mills and Northeast Mall in Hurst say they have not heard if their doors will close.

.

FULL STORY:  Star-Telegram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live