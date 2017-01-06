Five Dallas Cowboys Selected to First Team All Pro; Including Sean Lee

Sean Lee was snubbed for the Pro Bowl but now selected as one of the five Dallas Cowboys named on first-team for All Pro. Dallas has five which is more than other team in the league, Kansas City Chiefs was second with four players.

Sean Lee led the Cowboys with 173 tackles, among the five includes rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards, which ranks fifth in Cowboys history, and the most by a rookie. The other five Cowboys are linemen Travis Frederick, Zach Martin and Tyron Smith.

Source: DallasCowboys