David Spade Involved In Horrible Car Crash In Los Angeles

January 6, 2017 6:48 AM By JT
Filed Under: car crash, David Spade, Just Shoot Me!, Los Angeles, Range Rover, Rules of Engagement, Saturday Night Live, Sunset Boulevard

David Spade was involved in a pretty horrific car crash the other night in his luxury Range Rover: in fact, he’s lucky to be alive.

At around 6:40pm on Wednesday night, the Saturday Night Live, Rules of Engagement and Just Shoot Me! star turned at a busy intersection on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when apparently a car, trying to beat a yellow light, slammed into his luxury SUV.  The Range Rover spun into another car, and lost one of its tires.  Even the SUV’s airbags went off: the automobile looks to be totaled.

It sounds like there were only minor injuries: Spade walked away with a few bumps and bruises.  There were no indications of alcohol or drugs: it was just an unfortunate crash.

WHEW!

Source: TMZ

