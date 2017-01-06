David Spade Involved In Horrible Car Crash In Los Angeles

David Spade was involved in a pretty horrific car crash the other night in his luxury Range Rover: in fact, he’s lucky to be alive.

At around 6:40pm on Wednesday night, the Saturday Night Live, Rules of Engagement and Just Shoot Me! star turned at a busy intersection on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when apparently a car, trying to beat a yellow light, slammed into his luxury SUV. The Range Rover spun into another car, and lost one of its tires. Even the SUV’s airbags went off: the automobile looks to be totaled.

It sounds like there were only minor injuries: Spade walked away with a few bumps and bruises. There were no indications of alcohol or drugs: it was just an unfortunate crash.

WHEW!

Source: TMZ

