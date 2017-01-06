Cowboys Fan Proves Devotion By Covering Body In Tattoos

When it comes to the Cowboys, Raymond Ortiz is a die-hard fan, “I bleed blue and silver. You know? I bleed Dallas Cowboys.” Nevermind that Ezekial Elliot and Dak Prescott are only in their rookie years, Ortiz has already tattooed #21 and #4 to his chest. He also got Dak to autograph his body, then had his tattoo artist, Edgar Chavez, at Ink House Tattoo make the signature permanent. Ortiz has also had the portrait of Jerry Jones inked along with head coach, Jason Garrett.

“When I pass away, I saw on the internet I want to get stuffed,” said Ortiz. “I don’t want these tattoos to go, you feeling me?”

Now, that’s devotion!

Follow Angela Chase on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.