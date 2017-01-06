Conan O’Brien Will Stay Daily on TBS For the Time Being

You may have heard yesterday that Conan’s show was going from daily to weekly! Not true. Not yet.

He’s not switching to a weekly format. But TBS President Kevin Reilly does say they’re “exploring additional partnerships with the comedian.”

The show has struggled in the ratings department, falling behind The Tonight Show and The Late Show, as well as The Daily Show.

According to The Verge, the studio will soon begin production on a standalone series based on Conan’s Clueless Gamer skit.

Is this wild or what: Conan is now the longest-running late-night host, with 24 years under his belt!

