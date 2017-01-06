Charles Manson’s Surgery Canceled: Doctors Deem Too Risky

Charles Manson (82) was recently hospitalized for internal bleeding in his intestines. He moved from Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital in order for doctors to treat a lesion in his intestines which is said to have caused significant internal bleeding.

However when Manson arrived at the hospital he declined to give consent to surgery. On Thursday morning he changed his mind agreeing to surgery, but during pre-op doctors deemed his condition too weak and did not proceed with the operation.

