Celebrate the Junk In Your Trunk With The Jiggle Butt Run

The annual Jiggle Butt Run to support Safe Haven happens tomorrow in Arlington. The 5k came about 11 years ago when it’s three founding members got together for a walk after the holidays and decided to start their own race to help women escape the post-holiday chaos.

The Jiggle Butt Run is for women only and proceeds benefit Safe Haven, a domestic violence resource center in Tarrant County. The race began with around 50 runners and has grown to more than 2,000, raising around $120,000 for Safe Haven.

Online registration is over, but if you’d like to participate in the Jiggle Butt Run, you can register tomorrow morning at the E.H. Hereford University Center at the UTA campus. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. More at CBS DFW.

