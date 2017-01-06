2 Die As Plane Flying From McKinney To North Carolina Crashes In Arkansas

For the second time in less than a week, a small plane crash has resulted in fatalities. On New Year’s Eve, three people were killed when two planes collided and crashed on Custer Road near Virginia Parkway in McKinney.

Five days later, a Cessna that departed from a McKinney airport has also gone down. The passengers reported engine trouble before going missing in Arkansas. Their destination had been North Carolina.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in both of these tragedies.

