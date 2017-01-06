2 Die As Plane Flying From McKinney To North Carolina Crashes In Arkansas

January 6, 2017 9:09 AM By JT
Filed Under: Arkansas, Cessna, Custer Road, McKinney, North Carolina, plane crash, Virginia Parkway

For the second time in less than a week, a small plane crash has resulted in fatalities.  On New Year’s Eve, three people were killed when two planes collided and crashed on Custer Road near Virginia Parkway in McKinney.

Five days later, a Cessna that departed from a McKinney airport has also gone down.  The passengers reported engine trouble before going missing in Arkansas.  Their destination had been North Carolina.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in both of these tragedies.

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live