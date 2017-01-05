Utah Mother’s Video Goes Viral

A Facebook video of a mom with quadruplets has gone viral lately.

In the humorous video it shows her hiding out in their food pantry while treating herself to some Twizzlers.

“Dad’s out shoveling the driveway and mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” Ashley Gardner says in the video she shared on her family’s Facebook page Tuesday. “So I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

“They don’t ever go away,” Gardner continues while eating a piece of candy with the sounds of her four daughters outside the pantry door. “They want everything you have.”