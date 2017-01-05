Pupdate: LHS’s Fiona Has A Furever Home!

Guess who got adopted?! After having her ears brutally cut off and ending up in a high kill shelter, Fiona has finally found her happiness! She has been ADOPTED and has a new mom who will love and cherish her for the beautiful girl she is! We are so happy for Fiona and wish her the best with her new mom, Stacey, and her new life in Hurst!

Thank you so much for sharing Fiona’s story. A person in your feed could be the once who logs in at exactly the right time and recognizes their soul pup! Happy tails, Fiona!!

More amazing pets are available for adoption through Legacy Humane Society. Learn more or make a donation to this great cause here.

