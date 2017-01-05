New District Attorney Sworn In Wearing Dallas Cowboys Jersey

January 5, 2017 7:27 AM
Mark Gonzalez is a career defense attorney with the words “Not Guilty” tattooed across his chest.  Earlier this month, Gonzalez was sworn in as Nueces County’s new district attorney, and he was representing the Dallas Cowboys the entire time.

Gonzalez will manage an office with around 45 lawyers, as well as oversee a budget of about $4.2 million annually.  Sunday’s ceremony allows him to begin his new role, although he will have a public swearing-in ceremony in the Nueces County Courthouse on January 12th.

Some have criticized Gonzalez for disrespecting the office by wearing a jersey, and he responded saying he has complete respect for the office, and has been working hard “since day one.”  He also clarifies that if critics knew where he came from, and who he is they might have a different perspective.  Gonzalez told the Caller-Times, “I think if they understood it was in a very small courthouse where I grew up (Agua Dulce), in front of nothing but my family and very close friends, they would see it in a different light.”

Via Star-Telegram

