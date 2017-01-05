Mattel Introduces “Aristotle,” An Amazon-Echo Type Device For Children

Mattel has produced its own line of Amazon Echo type devices that are specifically geared towards young children.

The device, named Aristotle, was created to aid parents in raising the children. Its many functions could include playing a crying child a lullaby, or even using a similar speaker system to order baby supplies for parents. The device will include LED lights and a camera, and it is designed to evolve as the child grows older according to Mattel’s chief products officer, Robb Fujioka.

In a statement, Mattel clarified that Aristotle will have different phases. For example, Aristotle’s “kid” mode could serve as a homework helper. Its “tween” mode could possibly feature a foreign language tutorial, and for toddlers, it can flash a red or green light depending if they answered a question correctly.

Jim Mitchell, vice president at Nabi, which is part of Mattel, said in a statement that, “Our goal with the launch of Aristotle is to provide parents with a platform that simplifies parenting, while helping them nurture, teach, and protect their young ones.”

Aristotle is scheduled to be released in June, at a retail price of $299.

Via Fox News