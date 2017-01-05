Lawsuit Claims St. Ives Apricot Scrub Tears Skin, Inflames Blackheads

January 5, 2017 6:58 AM
St. Ives Apricot Scrub is popular for its ability clear off all the dead skin on your face and create a “deep-clean” feel.  Unfortunately, two people are suing the scrub’s parent company, Unilever United States Inc, claiming the scrub’s exfoliating ingredients are too abravise, and actually cause more damage to the skin than prevent it.

In an email, dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, wrote that with walnut based scrubs, as St. Ives is, there scrubbing beads have rough edges, which can cause micro-tears in the skin, lead to damage, and inflame comedones [blackheads].”  Most likely though, walnut scrubs will affect those who already susceptible to blackheads, or have inflamed and sensitive skin.

The lawsuit also claims that the scrub isn’t actually non-comedogenic, meaning it is marked to not clog pores, although Dr. Jaliman clarifies that St. Ives contains no comedogenic ingredients, which means its specifically created to clog pores.

Dr. Jaliman reassured fans of the scrub that if it has not caused you any problems, there is no need to worry and stop using it.  She does recommend not using it everyday, though.  She says once or twice a week is best, because that’s “how long it takes your skin to turn over.”

Via People

