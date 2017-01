Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against Timothy McLanahan, a fan who has continuously sent Lopez flowers, fan mail, and has attended numerous shows at her Las Vegas residency. McLanahan has a violent past and has previously been arrested for making threats, firearms violations, and trespassing on Lopez’s property.

A judge has ordered McLanahan to stay 100 ft away from the star and her twins, Max and Emme. He must also stay away from Lopez’s car and workplace.

