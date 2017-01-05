In 2004, Johnny Cash’s Family Had To Stop “Ring Of Fire” From Being Used In A Hemorrhoid Commercial

Warning! What you are about to read may ruin Johnny Cash’s song “Ring of Fire” forever.

We all know how the song goes…

“Love is a burning thing…And it makes a firery ring…Bound by wild desire…I fell in to a ring of fire…I fell into a burning ring of fire…I went down, down, down…And the flames went higher…And it burns, burns, burns…The ring of fire.”

It’s a painful love song, most definitely NOT written for hemorrhoids.

Apparently, back in 2004, the Cash family had to put a stop to a hemorrhoid company from using the song in their television commercials. Apparently, co-writer Merle Kilgore thought the idea was funny.

Hahahahaha!!!

Now, we did managed to scrape up an old Preparation H commercial which features “Ring of Fire.” However, we aren’t sure that it’s real, but it’ll give you a good idea of why the Cash family refused to license the song.