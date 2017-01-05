HBO Releases First Trailer For Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Documentary “Bright Lights”

Bright Lights will provide an insight into the relationship between Mother/Daughter acting combo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. The two died within a day of each other last week. HBO originally had plans to air the film in the spring, although they have pushed up the date to this Saturday, January 7th.

HBO has released the first trailer for the documentary, which focuses on the close bond the two had. The film highlights the pair living as neighbors in Hollywood, as well as both of their individual struggles with depression, finance, and age. Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney praised the film’s “bittersweet pleasure.”

Watch the trailer below!

Via The Guardian