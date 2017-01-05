Four Teens Arrested After Beating And Torturing Disabled Man And Streaming It On Facebook Live

Four Chicago teenagers have been arrested in connection to the beating and torture of a young disabled man after streaming the video on Facebook live. Throughout the video, the victim is kicked, punched, and his scalp is cut, all while being bound with his mouth duct taped shut.

Police were made aware of the video Tuesday afternoon, where the suspects repeatedly shout curses at President-elect Donald Trump, and even hold a knife to the victim demanding him to do the same.

Regarding the disturbing video that surfaced on social media of a battery: Incident is under investigation/suspects are being questioned pic.twitter.com/GGi3qs9rGv — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 4, 2017

Police first noticed the victim walking down the street in Chicago’s west side in shorts, despite the cold weather. They approached him, noticed the cuts and bruises, and speaking incoherently. They took him in to test him for anything in his system before being made aware of the video.

Police believe this incident could be treated as a kidnapping, and will seek those charges as a result. Despite what the video’s content includes, police do not believe this act was politically motivated. Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told Fox 32, “I think some of it is just stupidity, people just ranting about something that they think might make a headline. I don’t think that at this point we have anything concrete to really point us in that direction, but we’ll keep investigating and we’ll let the facts guide us on how this concludes.” Supt. Johnson also added, “It’s sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that.”

WARNING! Clips of the video were included in the news segment below. It does contain disturbing content. Please be advised!

Charges are expected to be filed in the next 24 hours.

Via Fox 32