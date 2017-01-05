Chili’s Customer Murdered in Parking Lot

Garland Police Department has confirmed a customer was murdered this evening outside of Chili’s.

The victim reportedly walked outside to speak with someone and never returned. That is when his friends went outside to find him unconscious and bleeding. The incident took place near the Firewheel Town Shopping Center.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the hospital.

The restaurant has closed, for the remainder of the day.

No information on motive or suspects has been released.