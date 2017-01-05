Chili’s Customer Murdered in Parking Lot

January 5, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: Chili's, death, Firewheel, Garland, murder, Police, restaurant

Garland Police Department has confirmed a customer was murdered this evening outside of Chili’s.

The victim reportedly walked outside to speak with someone and never returned. That is when his friends went outside to find him unconscious and bleeding. The incident took place near the Firewheel Town Shopping Center.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the hospital.

The restaurant has closed, for the remainder of the day.

No information on motive or suspects has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live