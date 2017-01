Tune in to 100.3 Jack-FM this Saturday for your chance to win tickets before you can buy them to see Chicago and The Doobie Brothers!

The two rock legends are taking the stage together once again and are promising a night of unforgettable music when they roll through Dallas on June 16th at Starplex Pavillion. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 9th !

And you can win your pair of tickets before anyone else by keeping your radio tuned to 100.3 all day Saturday.