Boy Scout Leader Eats 23 Ghost Peppers To Raise Money

One particular Boy Scout troop from Fredericksburg, TX is trying to raise money for uniforms, trips and anything else they may need. To accomplish this, one of the troop leaders took to the internet in this video of him eating 23 ghost peppers!

Now for those that don’t know, the ghost pepper is considered one of, if not the hottest pepper on the planet. The heat comparison between it and the jalapeno is no contest. The ghost pepper obliterates the jalapeno in terms of overall spiciness. Jalapeno peppers range from 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville scale, while ghost peppers (a.k.a. the Bhut Jolokia) weight in between 855,000 – 1,041,427 Scoville heat units.