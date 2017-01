Beyonce is making history this year. The artist bill for this year’s Coachella festival has already been released and people are already freaking out over the fact that Beyonce is headlining April 15th and 22nd.

The reason why she’s making history? Well, she is the first female in over ten years to headline at the event and the first ever woman of color to headline ever.

For many people news like this seems like 2017 is already off to a pretty good start.