Wendy’s Twitter Account Destroys Angry User In Best Twitter Feud Of 2017

Most corporate Twitter accounts are run with the mindset that “the customer is always right.” Anyone who has worked in the retail or service industry knows that most times that is entirely not the case, but sometimes when the customer wants to play ball, you unfortunately have to play ball. Whoever runs Wendy’s Twitter account, however, decided to pick up the ball the customer laid down, and throw it right in his face.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

Wendy’s restaurants pride themselves on their “never-frozen” beef, but one Twitter user thought he caught them in a trap. If they are never frozen, how are they delivered without spoiling? Answer that, Wendy’s!

Well…they did:

if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter pic.twitter.com/gUSuHwZLQR — ΓRΛX@MAGFEST (@Fraxtil) January 2, 2017

He probably didn’t feel too good about that. Getting picked apart by a fast food restaurant. Whoever runs their social media account deserves some recognition for the work they are doing. It’s spectacular.

He actually put that as his bio ☠️☠️☠️ @Wendys pic.twitter.com/5WaUbtdmEb — Faliq Fahmie (@faliqfahmie) January 4, 2017

@VickyRich31 At a farm a few miles away from where most get their circle cows. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

@clscalici Job requirements include infinite patience and encyclopedic knowledge of cheeseburgers. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

Via USA Today