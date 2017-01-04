Wendy’s Twitter Account Destroys Angry User In Best Twitter Feud Of 2017

January 4, 2017 6:09 AM
Most corporate Twitter accounts are run with the mindset that “the customer is always right.”  Anyone who has worked in the retail or service industry knows that most times that is entirely not the case, but sometimes when the customer wants to play ball, you unfortunately have to play ball.  Whoever runs Wendy’s Twitter account, however, decided to pick up the ball the customer laid down, and throw it right in his face.

Wendy’s restaurants pride themselves on their “never-frozen” beef, but one Twitter user thought he caught them in a trap.  If they are never frozen, how are they delivered without spoiling?  Answer that, Wendy’s!

Well…they did:

He probably didn’t feel too good about that.  Getting picked apart by a fast food restaurant.  Whoever runs their social media account deserves some recognition for the work they are doing.  It’s spectacular.

