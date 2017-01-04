Interesting study from psychologists at the University of Cambridge: people who swear more often are more honest than those who don’t.

Researchers found that those who drop four-letter words care less about social rules, which means they’re offering “unfiltered” and “genuine” expressions of emotions, instead of messages that are toned down in order to be polite.

‘There are two ways of looking at it. You might think if someone is swearing a lot, this is a negative social behavior seen as a bad thing to do, so if someone swears they are probably a bad person as well,” according to co-author David Stillwell, from the University of Cambridge.

‘On the other hand, they are not filtering their language so they are probably also not putting their stories about what is going on through similar filters which might turn them into untruths.

‘That is what we seemed to land on in this study, that people who use the language that comes to mind first are less likely to be playing games with the truth.’

When surveying participants on why they swear, most said it had to do with honesty and expressing negative emotions – not to insult or intimidate anyone.

When, and why, do you swear?

Me: hourly. Why? Nervous breakdown prevention.