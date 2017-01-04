Mother Asked To Leave First Class Seats After Passengers Complained About Her Crying Baby

Fashion blogger Arielle Noa Charnas and her 9-month-old daughter Ruby boarded a flight last week from New York to Los Angeles.
Charnas, being terrified of flying, was already nervous about the six-hour flight, and having Ruby with her only compounded her anxiety. Her husband booked the two of them three first class seats, with the hope that Ruby would be able to lie down in the extra space and stretch out normally as if she was in her crib.
Unfortunately, as babies tend to do, Ruby began crying. Charnas wrote in an Instagram post that she and Ruby received multiple nasty looks from other passengers, and after about ten minutes a flight attendant approached them asking if they could move to the back of the plane.
On our way to LA a few days ago it was my first time flying with Ruby, I had a screaming crying sleepy baby who was so overwhelmed that she couldn't fall asleep. My husband and I paid for first class so that we'd have the extra space and could lay down with her – once we were boarded I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes from fellow passengers on @delta because my baby was crying (as if I could just look at Ruby and say okay now it's time to stop 😂). I tried to ignore the people until 10 minutes passed and a flight attendant came over to me and asked me and my baby to move to the back of the plane (as if the people in the back didn't matter). Give up our seats that we paid for and move. Apparently I was upsetting and getting a lot of complaints from the first class passengers. I started crying because I was so stressed and anxious and instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate she instead made the situation worse. I don't know what's right and wrong when it comes to flying with a baby but after telling a few people the story they were in shock. Thoughts? We're headed back to NYC today and we're hoping for a much better experience. ✈️
Charnas burst into tears, and she refused to vacate her seats. Fortunately, after pacing back and forth down the aisle and rocking her, Ruby eventually fell asleep during take-off.
The CEO of Delta reached out to Charnas and her family, apologizing, offering them a full refund, and $300 each, and although Charnas is grateful for the gesture, she feels “it’s still not enough to make up for the awful experience we had.”
Via Us Weekly