Mother Asked To Leave First Class Seats After Passengers Complained About Her Crying Baby

Fashion blogger Arielle Noa Charnas and her 9-month-old daughter Ruby boarded a flight last week from New York to Los Angeles.

Charnas, being terrified of flying, was already nervous about the six-hour flight, and having Ruby with her only compounded her anxiety. Her husband booked the two of them three first class seats, with the hope that Ruby would be able to lie down in the extra space and stretch out normally as if she was in her crib.

Unfortunately, as babies tend to do, Ruby began crying. Charnas wrote in an Instagram post that she and Ruby received multiple nasty looks from other passengers, and after about ten minutes a flight attendant approached them asking if they could move to the back of the plane.

Charnas burst into tears, and she refused to vacate her seats. Fortunately, after pacing back and forth down the aisle and rocking her, Ruby eventually fell asleep during take-off.

The CEO of Delta reached out to Charnas and her family, apologizing, offering them a full refund, and $300 each, and although Charnas is grateful for the gesture, she feels “it’s still not enough to make up for the awful experience we had.”

Via Us Weekly