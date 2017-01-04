Megyn Kelly Leaves FOX News For NBC

One of FOX’s biggest primetime anchors is jumping ship to the competition.

NBC has signed Megyn Kelly to a multi-year contract for an undisclosed dollar amount. Kelly will host a daytime news and talk show, a Sunday evening news program, as well as contribute to their political coverage. Kelly had been with FOX News for over 12 years, but the signs of her exit were thrust into full force when she accused network founder and chief, Roger Ailes, of sexual harrassment.

Kelly wrapped up her final broadcast thanking the network for the “wonderful 12 years,” saying “he Murdoch family has been kind and good to me at every turn. And my colleagues are like a second family to me.”

Thank you for watching. With love… pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017

FOX reportedly offered Kelly between $20-$25 million to re-sign, and she reportedly took less to sign with NBC.

Via Deadline